Nipah Virus Surfaces Again, Tests Confirm

Kochi: It has been confirmed that the man who was hospitalized with high fever in Kochi is infected with Nipah virus. Although there were speculations that it could be Nipah, the authorities waited for the test results to arrive from Alappuzha virology institute and Pube virology institute. The tests were reportedly found positive for Nipah.

Some 86 people who came in contact with the patient are under surveillance at their homes, health minister K.K Shylaja said. The government has set up isolation wards with all facilities including ventilators.

The infected student, hailing from Ernakulam district, had studied in a college in Thodupuzha in Idukki and had stayed in Thrissur recently in connection with a camp.

According to Thrissur District Medical Officer, Dr Reena, the student was in Thrissur only for four days and had been suffering from fever.