“Start Working For People Instead of Branding Congress Workers as Sanghis” Rajmohan Unnithan’s Son Advises Left Workers

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan had secured a thumping victory at Kasargode, a place considered to be a strong bastion of the left. Post his electoral success there have been a few attempts from the left to brand him as a pro-right wing or Sanghi. Through his Facebook post, Rajmohan Unnithan’s son is trying to answer such critics. Here is a translation of his Facebook post followed by the original post.

As a congress member, I do have some enmity towards BJP but not as an MP. I will bring development into Kasargode after meeting all Central Ministers.

What love for BJP is hidden in these words of Rajmohan Unnithan?

A few pro-Marxist publications and some comrades have tried to twist the words of my father and tried to brand him a Sanghi on social media. People will look at it with contempt.

I think such allegations springs from the fear that the communists who brought no development cannot recapture Kasargode.

Start Working For People Instead of Branding Congress Workers as Sanghis. Face the next election”