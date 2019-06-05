Latest NewsSports

Australian Open Badminton: Sindhu, Sameer Verma enter second round

Jun 5, 2019, 11:29 pm IST
In Badminton, India’s top badminton player P.V Sindhu, Sameer Verma and B.Sai Praneeth progressed to the second round of Australian Open in Sydney.

World No 5 Sindhu, a silver medallist at Rio Olympics and 2017 and 2018 World championship, defeated Indonesia’s Choirunnisa 21-14 21-9 in a lop-sided contest in women’s singles. The Indian will meet experienced Thai Nitchaon Jindapol next.

Sai Praneeth beat Korea’s Lee Dong Keun 21-16 21-14. He will face second seed Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting next.

In Men’s Doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round.However, the duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost to Korean combination of Baek Ha Na and Kim Hye Rin, in Women’s Doubles.

