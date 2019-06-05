Latest NewsIndia

BJP takes over Bhatpara Municipality from Trinamool Congress

Jun 5, 2019, 07:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Saurav Singh, who was elected by a majority of Councillors of Bhatpara Municipality in North 24 Parganas took over as a new chairman, dislodging sitting chief Somnath Talukdar. Singh is the nephew of BJP’s Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh and recently switched sides to BJP. He won the seat on May 19 by-poll defeating former TMC minister Madan Mitra.

As many as 26 sitting Councillors voted for Saurav Singh in the house of 35 municipal board. The board has now 33 members after one member died and former chairperson Arjun Singh quit Bhatpara municipal office to fight the Lok Sabha poll.

Rumour was also doing round across Bhatpara that the state government might appoint an administrator to run the show after dissolving it.The BJP sources said, in that case, the party may move the court of law for justice.

Located about 43 km to the north of Kolkata, Bhatapara municipality comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. Arjun Singh was a four-time TMC legislator and the chairman of the Bhatpara municipality since 2010 till April this year. On 28 May, 13 of 23 councillors from Halisahar Municipality and 14 of 24 councillors of Naihati Municipality joined the BJP in Delhi. Four days later, the state government appointed an administrator for the Naihati civic body.

Tags

Related Articles

Rajinikanth

After much waiting, Rajinikanth to don on political outfit?

Jul 12, 2018, 09:25 am IST
MODI

P. M Modi Breaks Security Protocol to Mingle With School Children

Aug 15, 2018, 03:10 pm IST

Meet this beautiful model with world’s longest legs

Nov 26, 2017, 09:53 pm IST

Karnataka polls closes in, Rahul Gandhi campaign to begins

Jan 14, 2018, 11:41 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close