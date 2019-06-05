China launches its first rocket from a mobile platform in Yellow Sea

China has successfully launched a rocket from a mobile platform at the Yellow Sea for the first time. The launching was on Wednesday. China has sent two technology experiment satellites and five commercial satellites into space by this launching.

A Long March-11 solid propellant carrier rocket blasted off from a launch pad aboard a ship in the Yellow Sea off the coast of Shandong province at 12:06 pm (local time). It is China’s first space launch from a sea-based platform and the 306th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The two satellites, developed by China Academy of Space Technology, are expected to step up all-weather monitoring of ocean wind fields and improve typhoon monitoring and accuracy of the weather forecast in China.

Among the five commercial satellites, the two satellites, developed by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, are China’s first small satellite system based on Ka-band.

The Long March-11, developed by China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, is the only rocket using solid propellants among China’s new generation carrier rockets. It is mainly used to carry small satellites and can take multiple satellites into orbit at the same time, the report said.