Death Threat against V.Muraleedharan: Central Excise inspector booked

The Kerala police have received a death threat against the union minister and senior BJP leader V.Muraleedharan.

The death threat via telephone was received by the Kozhikode city police commissioner. The police have received the death threat yesterday night. Kerala police have booked a Central Excise Inspector regarding this. Badal, a native of Kozhikode, Kolathara was booked by the police.

The special branch is questioning him. Another person from Thiruvananthapuram has earlier been questioned by the police for helping Badal to get a sim card.

V. Muraleedharan, the senior leader of BJP and a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra took the office of External Affairs ministry as a deputy minister on 30 May.