Hindu boy observes fast to achieve ‘Values of tolerance’

A Hindu boy in his teenage has observed fast during the Holy month of Ramadan. He observed fast to honour the UAE’s Year of Tolerance and achieve “values of tolerance” within him.

The 15-year-old boy Abhinav Manu, studying at the JSS Private School in Dubai claimed that fasting in the month of Ramadan has helped in making him be more patient and healthier. He claimed that by fasting he received tolerance, self-control, determination, compassion, generosity and empathy to others.

“As 2019 being the Year of Tolerance, my understanding from it is that people should be more tolerant and this (fasting) was my first step to achieve the value of tolerance. I thank the UAE for instilling the best human value of tolerance within me,” he said to a UAE daily. I have decided that I will be fasting for all coming years irrespective of whether I’m in the UAE or not”, he aded.