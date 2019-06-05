Monsoon to hit Kerala within the next 48 hours

A private weather agency has predicted that Monsoon will hit the state of Kerala within 2 days. Skymet Weather, private weather agency has claimed that Monsoon is expected to make a fall in Kerala within the next 48 hours.

It further added saying that rainfall across the country will be reportedly weak this year. The normal dates of monsoon for Delhi and its adjoining regions are almost the last week of June but it may be delayed by 10-15 days.

Earlier in the last month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that monsoon is expected to arrive in India on June 6, a delay of five days. The IMD said monsoon is likely to be “near normal” around 96% of the Long Period Average (LPA) of 887 mm. The average or normal rainfall in the country is defined between 96% and 104% of the 50-year average for the entire four-month monsoon season.

Samar Chaudhary, Meteorologist at Skymet said that this is the second driest year in last 65 years, normal rainfall for pre-monsoon is 131.5 mm whereas the recorded rainfall is 99 mm. He added saying that this condition is due to the prevailing El Nino over the areas which will affect the landfall of monsoon.