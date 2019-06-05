Latest NewsInternational

Nile tastes human blood: Humanity frozen in Sudan

Jun 5, 2019, 09:06 pm IST
Sudanese opposition says that the Interim Military Council unleashed bloody violence against the pro-democratic activist. They said that about forty bodies were pulled out from River Nile following the inhuman attacks.

Residents in Khartoum point out that they live in fear. The paramilitary forces formerly called Janjaweed militia is notorious for their anti-human deeds. The massacre caused a psychological wound in the people.

General Abdel Fattah al- Burhan the chief of army apologized for the loss of life and asked for negotiation. The protestors rejected the invitation stating that the military cannot be trusted.

