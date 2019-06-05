Nipah Virus: 5 in Isolation, 311 under observation, Says Kerala Health Minister

A Kerala youth being treated for testing positive for Nipah virus (NiV) is stable, Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Wednesday said, adding that three nurses who treated him, a friend and another person have been kept in isolation. He continues to be treated at a ward at the Kalamassery hospital near here.

“A total of 311 people are being closely observed and barring four, all the rest are being looked by health professionals in their homes only. The officials are trying to find out, how many of these 311 had any direct contact with the youth, who has tested positive,” said Shailaja.

“The samples of the five (in isolation) have been send to various laboratories and the final result is expected either tomorrow or day after. The preliminary findings of these five, do not point to anything serious, but, we will wait till the final results come,” said Shailaja.

It was on Tuesday that the youth tested positive and since then the state Health Department has launched a massive programme to ensure that adequate advisories were issued.