Nipah Virus : Medicines from Australia reaches Kochi ; 5 more samples sent to Pune

The special medicines for Nipah virus has reached Kochi. It was brought from Australia. The blood samples of five showing the symptoms of Nipah have been sent for examination at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. They are under observation at the Kalamassery Medical College.

311 people are under observation in the state. Health Minister K K Shailaja said the condition of the youth confirmed to be infected with the Nipah virus is progressing. The minister urged the people not to panic and take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

A high level meet was convened under the leadership of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in New Delhi to evaluate the situation. He called Minister Shailaja and enquired the details. He had assured that an anti-NiV drug developed in Australia would be provided to the state to deal with the disease.

A six-member team from AIIMS in Delhi and a two-member team from National Virology Centre in Pune have reached the state. The teams are assigned to detect virus suspects and assess isolation facilities.