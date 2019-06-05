Only electric 2-wheelers may be sold in the country after 2025

To curb down pollution in the country the union government is planning to ban all two-wheelers and three-wheelers with an internal combustion engine. A draft proposal for this is being ready.

A few days ago, NITI Aayog panel led by Amitabh Kant, proposed that all two-wheelers below 150 cc and all three-wheelers with an internal combustion engine could be banned from 2025 and 2023 onwards. The NITI Aayog panel believes that this move will not only address pollution and fossil fuel dependency concerns but also slowly transform into India into a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing.

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and a massive portion of it consists of two-wheelers below 150 cc. In FY2019, the top 10 two-wheelers sold in the country all consisted of models which displaced less than 150 cc and accounted for total sales of 1.31 crore units of over 2.11 crore units sold in total.