SHOCKING; Salman Khan says he spends only this much amount for his T shirts.

Jun 5, 2019, 02:55 pm IST
The ace hunk in the Bollywood Salman Khan has asserted that he only spends 500 rupees for his T-shirts for the past few years.

Salman has opened his mind in a recent interview.

He also asserts that he has been wearing the same for along with his regular shoes.

You wash it and wear it again…My belts last for 20 years,” he added. “I like [new clothes], but I’m not fussy about these things,” said Salman.

The actor told the entertainment portal, “I have seen these articles where you guys circle women’s clothing saying, isne yeh function mein yeh pehna tha or usney same outfit woh function mein pehna tha. If you were to do it on me, you’ll have to do it everywhere. I still wear the shoes that I have been wearing for the last five years. You will see me in the same black T-shirt and jeans for years. Meri Rs 500 ki T-shirt chalti rehti hai saalon saal. It’s a T-shirt, after all! You wash it and wear it again… Isme hai kya? Mere belts bees-bees saal tak chalte hai.Katrina (Kaif) ne ek belt diya tha, I still wear it. Bracelet pehle se pehenta hoon.”

