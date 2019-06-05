Sunil Chhetri becomes most capped Indian footballer

In Football, Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has secured a unique record. Sunil Chhetri became the most capped India player today.

Chhetri has played today his 108 matches for India. He surpassed the former Indian captin Bhaichung Bhutia’s 107 international matches.

Chhetri has stroked 68 goals for the country. He is the highest goal scorer for the country. Chhetri made his international debut in 2005 and scored his first goal against Pakistan.

Having started his senior career for Mohun Bagan back in 2002, he subsequently played for various clubs like JCT, East Bengal and Chirag United. It was in 2010 that he represented MLS outfits Kansas City Wizards and also Sporting Clube De Portugal B. He currently plays club football for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.