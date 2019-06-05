Tomichan Mulakuppadam opts out of Suriya – Mohanlal starrer ‘Kaappaan’ distribution

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, of the Mulakuppadam Films, has opted out of the distribution right of Tamil film ‘ Kappan’, the Tamil film starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil superstar Suriya.

Earlier Tomichan Mulakuppadam bagged the Kerala distribution rights of ‘Kaappaan’ for a whopping price. However, the debacle of Suriya’s recent film ‘NGK’ has now forced Tomichan Mulakuppadam to opt for ‘Kaappaan’ rights. ‘NGK’, which hit screens last Friday, has already suffered a massive failure in Kerala.

‘Kaappaan’ directed by KV Anand will be released in August. Touted to be an action-packed thriller, the movie has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer. Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani are also part of the cast. Lyca Productions is backing this big-budget flick.