CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Tomichan Mulakuppadam opts out of Suriya – Mohanlal starrer ‘Kaappaan’ distribution

Jun 5, 2019, 11:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, of the Mulakuppadam Films, has opted out of the distribution right of Tamil film ‘ Kappan’, the Tamil film starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil superstar Suriya.

Earlier Tomichan Mulakuppadam bagged the Kerala distribution rights of ‘Kaappaan’ for a whopping price. However, the debacle of Suriya’s recent film ‘NGK’ has now forced Tomichan Mulakuppadam to opt for ‘Kaappaan’ rights. ‘NGK’, which hit screens last Friday, has already suffered a massive failure in Kerala.

‘Kaappaan’ directed by KV Anand will be released in August. Touted to be an action-packed thriller, the movie has Mohanlal playing the Indian Prime Minister’s role while Suriya will be seen as a high-rank National Security Guard (NSG) officer. Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani are also part of the cast. Lyca Productions is backing this big-budget flick.

Tags

Related Articles

MLA DAUGHTER

MLA’s missing daughter reveals she married of her own will

Mar 10, 2018, 03:15 pm IST

Chinmayi Sripaada gives a befitting reply to a fan who asks her to perform wearing a saree

Jan 29, 2019, 04:55 pm IST

How to download new android 9 Pie update in Redmi; Details Inside

Jun 3, 2019, 04:55 pm IST

442 people died in road accidents in 2018

Jan 9, 2019, 01:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close