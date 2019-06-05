Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Kundu was dead by some unidentified men who came on a bike in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Tuesday evening. He had received bullet injuries in his heat. Kundu was a ward president of North Dumdum municipality. He was rushed to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

All seven phases of the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were marred by violence, with both the BJP and the TMC trading blame over the issue. The BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool citadel by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and cutting the TMC down to size by limiting its win in only 22 seats against 34 it bagged in 2014. In the Lok Sabha polls, BJP secured a clear majority with 303 seats, while Congress was at a distant 52.

Tuesday’s incident took place a couple of days after a BJP worker, who had gone missing since Saturday was found dead in West Bengal’s Basirhat. The victim was identified as Ajay Mondal. The 36-year-old was reportedly hacked to death. His bruised body with multiple injuries was found in a roadside canal at Bajitpur on Sunday morning. The police said that the body has been sent for autopsy to know.