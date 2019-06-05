NEWSSports

Virat Kohli has a Request to Fans and You Need to Hear It

Jun 5, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

Virat Kohli and co are all set to take on South Africa in their first match. Proteas, having lost two out of two might just prove to be the wounded tigers who would come hard at India. Indian captain though has a message to all fans and it has nothing to do with Cricket. The superstar batsman is trying to spread awareness about UNICEF.

In a video shared by ICC on their official Twitter handle, Kohli says “UNICEF and the Cricket World Cup are helping children to learn, play and be healthy. UNICEF uses the power of cricket to raise money and to inspire and empower millions of children. Please join together in support of UNICEF.”
Watch the video here:

Tags

Related Articles

Wife Shot Killed by Husband For Not Cooking Egg Curry

Jul 14, 2018, 10:17 pm IST

Happy News! Amazon’s Great Indian Sale to begin soon

Jan 15, 2018, 11:55 am IST

Lionel Messi Thanks Reporter For His Gift After Match Against Nigeria: Video

Jun 29, 2018, 09:06 am IST

Ranveer unveils his new look for Padmavathi, it could be India’s hottest villain

Oct 5, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close