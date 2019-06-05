Virat Kohli has a Request to Fans and You Need to Hear It

Virat Kohli and co are all set to take on South Africa in their first match. Proteas, having lost two out of two might just prove to be the wounded tigers who would come hard at India. Indian captain though has a message to all fans and it has nothing to do with Cricket. The superstar batsman is trying to spread awareness about UNICEF.

In a video shared by ICC on their official Twitter handle, Kohli says “UNICEF and the Cricket World Cup are helping children to learn, play and be healthy. UNICEF uses the power of cricket to raise money and to inspire and empower millions of children. Please join together in support of UNICEF.”

Watch the video here: