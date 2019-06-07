Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy appoints five deputies each from a community

For the first time in the history of India, a Chief Minister has appointed five deputy Cheif Ministers in the cabinet. Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has made this historic decision.

And the most important thing in this decision is that each deputy CM is from a community. One each from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be made Deputy CMs. The total number of cabinet members is 25. The new Council of Ministers will be sworn in at a public function in Amaravati on tomorrow.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress leader who seized power in the state has also told his MLA’s that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections. This was contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion’s share. He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government’s performance.

In the last government of TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu, one member each from the Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister.