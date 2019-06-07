Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will make a three-day visit to the parliamentary constituency beginning Friday.

To thank the electorates, Gandhi, who won the seat by a record margin of 4.31 lakh votes, is expected to hold six roadshows in major towns across Wayanad district. His first roadshow will be held at Kalpetta town at 10.30 AM, second at Kambalkkad (11.45 AM). Other would be held at Panamaram (12.30pm), Mananthavadi (2pm), Pulpalli (3 pm) and Sultan Batheri (4:30 PM).

He will also address public meetings in various towns of Wayanad district and Thiruvambadi assembly segment on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Gandhi is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president.Speaking to a leading portal, a senior Congress leader said that the sulking party president will be energised with Wayanad trip.

“Uncertainty at the helm is really affecting the party rank and file. We hope he will feel rejuvenated with support from his new turf and surge ahead. After his Wayanad trip, we want him to travel the width and breadth of the country,” the leader said.