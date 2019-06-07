Latest NewsIndia

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorist hideout busted

Jun 7, 2019, 07:58 pm IST
The Indian army and the Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a hideout of terrorists in the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces seized a cache of ammunition from the hideouts. This was recovered after a raid conducted by the security forces in Chilly Gandoh area of Doda district last night. The army recovered 64 live rounds of AK-47, one round of SLR, one Motorola radio set, batteries, besides parts of AK-47 and 12-bore gun were recovered.

The army and police conducted the raid after getting information about the presence of firearms and possible movement of terrorists. The police have registered a case.

