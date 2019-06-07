Kerala CPM worker arrested for attacking Congress woman leader

Kerala police arrested a CPM activist for attacking a former panchayat member and a Congress woman leader.

The Murikkasseri police arrested Sukumaran of Konnakkamali in the case of attacking Alice George, Mahila Congress Idukki mandalam secretary. The incident happened on May 24th. He attacked her while she was returning after the party committee.

A dispute broke out over a discussion on the win of Dean Kuriakose, who contested in the Idukki Lok Sabha seat. He attacked her violently. She sustained injuries on her face and stomach and was first admitted at Idukki district hospital. She was later shifted to Kottayam Medical College for better treatment. He was in an inebriated stage at the time of the incident.