Pakistan Minister targets MS Dhoni and slams Indian media over these reasons; Details Inside

Jun 7, 2019, 11:21 am IST
The Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudary has now slammed the former Indian captian for Dhoni’s wicket Keeping gloves. Fawad is the federal minister for Science and Technology,has asserted his opinion regarding the same through a tweet. He has also mocked the Indian media entities for debating on the matter.

Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was seen in the gloves of MS Dhoni during the opening match of the World Cup 2019.

The pictures of Dhoni’s gloves went viral on social media within no time and fans poured in love and respect for the 37-year-old.

