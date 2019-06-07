SHOCKING; Why Sunny Leone used F-word at Salman Khan’s Bharat screening

When Salman Khan hosted a special screening for his friends and celebrities at the PVR theatres in MUmbai, all the B-town actors and actress stepped for the show and it was sunny leone who stole the show.

The pictures and updates of B-town celebs from the screening have already started trending on the internet but the video of sunny leone using a F-lettered word is getting viral on Internet.

Recently, the hot diva Sunny shared a video of herself on her Instagram handle. She captioned it, “About last night! Sorry for the f-bomb! But he was trying to steal my food!! Seriously @sunnyrajani !!

In the video we could see sunny using one packet popocorn in her one hand and samosa in her another, as her friend who is accompaning her tries to steal her food she spits the f letter word to stop him.

Meanwhile, Bharat premiere attended by many celebs like Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and others.