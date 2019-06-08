Modi is his only hope: Wrote letter for 37 times, says Eighth standard boy

Sardak Tripathi has been writing letters to PM Narendra Modi from 2016. He has written almost 37 letters. He letters are requested to the PM to resume his father’s job.

He hasn’t got any answer till date. But he is hopeful that PM would address him soon. His father was forcefully fired from the job by UPSC.

He has been desperately writing the sufferings of the family in the letter. If Modi is there everything is possible was the campaign slogan of 2019 elections. Sardak says that he has faith in this. He says that his father lost the job for the personal interests of some people.

He has demanded action against them. Sarthak is waiting eagerly to hear from his last resort; Modi.