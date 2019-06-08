KeralaLatest News

Narendra Modi returned to power using money and authority,says Rahul Gandhi

Jun 8, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi returned to power using money and authority and his was not a victory obtained through the right path.

He was speaking during the road show held at Edavanna in Malappuram. Rahul said that Modi had been nurturing hatred and animosity against others in the minds of people.

Rahul added that the Congress will function as a strong opposition. “We shall face everything with Congress values and try to change the façade of Wayanad,” he said, thanking voters.

There was a huge crowd awaiting Raul, who reached Edavanna at around 6:30 pm on Friday.

The roadshow that started in an open jeep covered about one kilometre.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala amd A P Anil Kumar accompanied him.

Tags

Related Articles

BREAKING NEWS! 1 ABOVE PUB OWNERS ARRESTED

Jan 11, 2018, 08:14 am IST

Sunny Leone’s cheat day meal is revealed.

Nov 22, 2017, 05:56 pm IST

Kisan March: Thousands of farmers united for their protest march

Nov 29, 2018, 05:40 pm IST

Israel Military not in attitude to change response to Gaza protests

Apr 4, 2018, 04:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close