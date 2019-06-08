Narendra Modi returned to power using money and authority,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi returned to power using money and authority and his was not a victory obtained through the right path.

He was speaking during the road show held at Edavanna in Malappuram. Rahul said that Modi had been nurturing hatred and animosity against others in the minds of people.

Rahul added that the Congress will function as a strong opposition. “We shall face everything with Congress values and try to change the façade of Wayanad,” he said, thanking voters.

There was a huge crowd awaiting Raul, who reached Edavanna at around 6:30 pm on Friday.

The roadshow that started in an open jeep covered about one kilometre.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala amd A P Anil Kumar accompanied him.