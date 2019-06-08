PM Modi arrived Maldives: First foreign visit in his second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives for his an official visit. It is his first foreign visit after assuming the post of Prime Minister.

The visit intends to strengthen the relationship with both the nation. It is part of India’s new foreign policy which is to create a harmonious relationship with neighbouring countries. The Maldives Minister for Foreign Affairs Abdullah Shahid welcomed Modi at Male airport.

His last visit was in 2018. During his visit, he will receive Rule of Nishaan the highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries by the nation. He will address Majlis, Maldives’ Parliament and will sign treaties to rebuild the nation.

He will join Maldives president Mohammed Solih to submit two defence projects to the nation.