The trawling ban will start from tomorrow

The trawling ban announced by the Kerala government will start from tomorrow. The trawling ban starting from tomorrow midnight will be up to July 31. This time the ban will last up to 52 days.

The traditional fisherman folk and the scientific community is welcoming the ban as this will help in increasing the availability of fish. But on the other hand, the trawl boat owners and workers are against this. They hold that this will throw out of a job not only fisherman working in boats but also fish processing units and allied businesses. as this will cut them.

Trawling

Trawling is a method of fishing that involves pulling a fishing net through the water behind one or more boats. The net that is used for trawling is called a trawl. Trawlers vary in size from small open boats with as little as 30 hp (22 kW) engines to large factory trawlers with over 10,000 hp