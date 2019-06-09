ICC World Cup : Indian set a target of 353 runs

In Cricket, the Team India has set a target of 353 runs for Australia in ICC World Cup Cricket at the Oval on Sunday.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. India scored 352 in 50 overs by losing just 4 wickets. This is the second highest total in the present world cup. The highest score was scored by England yesterday against Bangladesh. England scored 368 for six wickets.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan scored a century. This is Shikhar Dhawan’s 17th ODI century.

India in it’s first match has defeated South Africa by six-wicket. Australia has defeated Afghanistan and the West Indies. ,

Brief scores:

India: 352/5 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Rohit Sharma 57).