Inspired by Jagan: Rahul plans to conduct Bharat Yatra

Jun 9, 2019, 06:59 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi is all set to conduct a Bharat Yatra to reach out to the common man in the aftermath of Loksabha failures.

The yatra aims to understand the various issues faced by the people by connecting to them. The discussions are under progress said the Congress spokespersons. Congress is facing a tough time as resignations drop outs etc adds to the failure. The uncertainties regarding Rahul’s resignation is still there. The yatra will conduct only after figuring out these things.

Andra Pradesh leader Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a 14 month long Praja Sankalp Yatra. It helped him to make a good rapport with the people and to resume power.

Rahul’s 2017 roadshow was successful as the BJP was fearful about it. These all factors had made him to think for another yatra to the heart and soul of the nation.

