Low-pressure area forms in Arabian Sea: Heavy rain and cyclone likely

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala will recieve heavy rainfall from tomorrow. The IMD also informed that a low-pressure area has been formed over the Arabian sea. And this low-pressure may be expected to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours and finally, it may become a cyclone

The government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 13. A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts in South Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.