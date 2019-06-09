KeralaLatest News

Low-pressure area forms in Arabian Sea: Heavy rain and cyclone likely

Jun 9, 2019, 06:17 pm IST
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala will recieve heavy rainfall from tomorrow. The IMD also informed that a low-pressure area has been formed over the Arabian sea. And this low-pressure may be expected to intensify into a depression in the next 48 hours and finally, it may become a cyclone

The government has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 13. A yellow alert has been issued in seven districts in South Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki.

