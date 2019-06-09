Latest NewsInternational

Passenger opened ‘Emergency Exit’ of plane thinking its toilet

Jun 9, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
An international flight was delayed seven hours as a passenger opened the emergency exit mistaking it to be a toilet. The passengers boarded in the flight were offloaded and has to wait seven hours.

The incident occurred in Manchester Airport in England. A women passenger boarded in the PK 702 flight of Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) travelling from Manchester to Islamabad, opened the emergency exit of the plane at runway which sparked panic among other passengers and crew.

She mistook it to be a toilet door.

The flight from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by 7 hours. The incident happened as the plane was parked on the runway ready to take off.

All the passengers were offloaded from the flight and their luggage was removed. They were shifted to a hotel by the airliner.

