“Girish Karnad was always experimental with his works “,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said Girish Karnad was one who always experimented with his work.

“Karnad was one who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian drama, theatre and films. He used his area of work to point out the degradation of civil society and also the increase in the communal fabric of the country. He was always experimental with his works,” said Vijayan in his condolence statement.

It is with the deepest sorrow that I have learnt of the passing away of Girish Karnad. In his passing, we have lost one of the greatest literary minds of our time. I send my deepest sympathy and sympathies to the family, friends and readers of the great writer. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) June 10, 2019

Kerala CM also took to Twitter to post his condolence on veteran actor’s death.

He wrote,”It is with the deepest sorrow that I have learnt of the passing away of Girish Karnad. In his passing, we have lost one of the greatest literary minds of our time. I send my deepest sympathy and sympathies to the family, friends and readers of the great writer.”