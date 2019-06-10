Latest NewsScience

How breakup affects men and women?

Jun 10, 2019, 02:19 am IST
Post break up is not so easy for anyone. But a new study reveals that there are gender imbalances in the depression. Women are most affected by the breakups says the studies.

The study was jointly conducted by Binghamton University and London College. They have conducted the study among six thousand people in 96 countries.

Love failure affects the woman mentally and physically. But they can overcome the situation. Men realize the loss only later and they require more time to overcome this. They resort to drugs to forget the loss. Women learn from the mistakes in the broken relationship and accept it and move forward.

The breakups affect them mostly because they are careful in choosing a relationship hence the break up affects them deeply.

