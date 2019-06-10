MLA caught on camera while hugging,dancing with teen girl : Watch Video

According to reports, RJD leader Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, was reportedly on a study tour in Manipur when the incident took place. According to a video that went viral on social media, the Bihar legislator is seen trying to hold the girl’s shoulder even as she removes his hand. Yadav is also accompanied by four men.

In the video, all the men are seen dancing in the room in broad daylight. They are seen hugging the girl in turns despite the girl hesitating for it. According to reports, the MLA along with three other legislators are visited Moreh, a town located on the India-Myanmar border in Manipur on June 1. They had been in the north eastern state as members of the Committee on Internal Resource and Central Assistance of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The MLA who represents Pipra (Supaul) assembly constituency and is the chairman of the committee.