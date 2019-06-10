Modi govt plans to buy elite missile system from the US

According to a Times of India report, India will soon buy the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II from the US. The report says that the advanced system will be used along with Russian and Israeli missiles to form a formidable security shield for Delhi. The report says that by end of August, US is likely to send final draft of the ‘letter of acceptance.’ The deal, if finalised, will cost around $1 billion to India’s national exchequer.

The development comes year after backdoor diplomacy and negotiations since India formally issued a ‘letter of request’ to the US in July, 28.

The National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II is the same system that is being used by the US for protecting Washington DC since 2005. NASAMS is owned by seven countries and has been integrated into the US’ National Capital Region’s air defense system since 2005. In addition to the US, it is in service in Norway, Finland, Spain, The Netherlands and one undisclosed country. It is also currently in production for Oman, Raythoen, the manufacturer’s website said.

According to the website of the defence company behind the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, the missile shield provides ‘the air defender with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle or emerging cruise missile threats.’