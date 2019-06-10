KeralaLatest News

No extreme stand in implementing Sabarimala verdict,says Pinarayi Govt

Jun 10, 2019, 04:54 pm IST
No extreme stand in implementing Sabarimala verdict,Kerala Govt said Today.

Kerala Govt has decided not to continue their extreme stand in implementing the verdict on Sabarimala. There was a rethinking on the issue based on the evaluation of the poll debacle by the CPM state and central leaderships. There is no change in the stand that the issue is of gender justice and if women approaches for security to visit the temple, the police will continue giving protection as part of fulfilling constitutional obligation.

Meantime, the police will take the initiative and send them back if protests break out. The government will be careful not to let the believers feel that the government has a special intention on Sabarimala alone. The government will not give a chance for any criticisms like helping women in disguise to visit the temple. The congress and the BJP were able to mislead a section of the devotees on it, the secretariat assessed.

More steps will be taken to convince the government’s stand on it.

