Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi to visit France to attend G7 summit

Jun 10, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France in August this year to take part in the G7 summit, scheduled to be held in Biarritz. French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, said that President Emmanuel Macron was happy to invite PM Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting.

“President Macron and PM Modi have a strong relationship personally and that is why President Macron was happy to invite PM Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting at the end of August,” ANI news agency quoted Lemoyne as saying.

Speaking about the Indian prime minister’s participation, the French minister said that Modi attending the summit will be followed by a bilateral visit that would further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

Tags

Related Articles

Honor launches Magic 2 with triple-lens front camera : Price and Specs

Mar 8, 2019, 11:55 am IST

World’s emptiest airport in Sri Lanka will be handled by India

Jul 4, 2018, 10:07 pm IST

TikTok gets huge fine for illegally collecting Children’s data

Feb 28, 2019, 11:57 am IST
ambani

Forbes published the list of the Richest Men in India!

Mar 7, 2018, 04:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close