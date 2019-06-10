PM Narendra Modi to visit France to attend G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit France in August this year to take part in the G7 summit, scheduled to be held in Biarritz. French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, said that President Emmanuel Macron was happy to invite PM Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting.

“President Macron and PM Modi have a strong relationship personally and that is why President Macron was happy to invite PM Modi to join the G7 leaders meeting at the end of August,” ANI news agency quoted Lemoyne as saying.

Speaking about the Indian prime minister’s participation, the French minister said that Modi attending the summit will be followed by a bilateral visit that would further strengthen the ties between the two nations.