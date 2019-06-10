Virat kohli asks Indian fan to not boo at Steve Smith during the match

Steve Smith and David Warner have had to face stark mocker from the Indian ans for their wrong doings.The Indian fans at the Engaland were constantly booing at them according to reports.

This had placed them in uncomfortable situation.

When Australian team was fielding against India the situation bece waszame much worse for the skipper Steve Smith as he was placed near to the boundary line at the Vauxhall end. Immediately, the nonchalant Indian contingent present in the stands started booing at Smith.

The fan shouted at him and refereed him as cheater. Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had made notice of this and took action immediately and asked the crowd not to boo at smith in turn asked to cheer and clap for him. This gesture won hearts of the fans.

It was great to see the Indian skipper express concern for his Australian counterpart and the fans absolutely loved it. Something of this sorts, coming from Virat, was unexpected and even took a few by surprise.