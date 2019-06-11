Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked, profile pic changed to Pak PM Imran Khan

Bollywood supertstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Monday night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. The group replaced Bachchan’s profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding “Love Pakistan” and an emoji of the Turkish flag. However, minutes after the incident, the Twitter handle was restored.

Along with the profile photo, Amitabh Bachchan’s bio was also changed. The actor’s bio read, “Actor… Well at least some are STILL saying so!! Love Pakistan”.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Police told news agency PTI that they have informed the cyber unit and the matter is being investigated. The cover photo of Bachchan’s account, which was subsequently deleted, showed the promo picture of the group with an eagle in flight.

“This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army,” read the first tweet after the cyber attack, which occurred around 11.40 pm on Monday.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1138144351425421312/photo/1

Minutes later another tweet followed on Muslims in India. The group also tweeted the link of its ‘official’ Instagram page, though unverified, writing “We are waiting for your support.”

Immediately, the Mumbai police came in action and took appropriate measures against the hacking. In a statment, a spokesperson of Mumbai police said, “We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about hacked Twitter account of @SrBachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited.”