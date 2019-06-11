KeralaLatest News

Attack against COT Nazeer is an isolated incident,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jun 11, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

The attack against COT Nazeer, an independent candidate of Vadakara in the Lok Sabha polls, was an isolated one,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said toady.

Three have been arrested in it and one should not try to gain political advantage out of it, he told the assembly.

The statement of Nazeer was recorded thrice and they were read to him. There are no lapses in the investigation of the police. The investigating officials have not been changed, the chief minister said while replying to the notice for the adjournment motion.

Meantime, Nazeer said the information he got was that the investigating officials have been changed. A plea for a special probe will be filed in the court, he said.

He was attacked on May 18 at Kayyath Road in Thalassery. Three in a bike hacked him on his hands, head and stomach while he was going home in his scooter. Nazeer had told police that Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer is behind the attack. However, the opposition alleged that the police had not registered his statement.

Tags

Related Articles

Serial Actress Gets Drunk and Creates Ruckus in Gallery During IPL Match

Apr 23, 2019, 07:57 am IST

Bollywood Actresses who rejected movies with Khans

Feb 8, 2018, 04:55 pm IST

Brexit Deal: British Prime Minister asks European union to wait till June 30

Mar 21, 2019, 09:38 pm IST
Oru Adaar Love song

Viewers shed with massive dislikes within minutes for Priya Prakash’s new Oru Adaar Love song: VIDEO

Sep 20, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close