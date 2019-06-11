Attack against COT Nazeer is an isolated incident,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The attack against COT Nazeer, an independent candidate of Vadakara in the Lok Sabha polls, was an isolated one,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said toady.

Three have been arrested in it and one should not try to gain political advantage out of it, he told the assembly.

The statement of Nazeer was recorded thrice and they were read to him. There are no lapses in the investigation of the police. The investigating officials have not been changed, the chief minister said while replying to the notice for the adjournment motion.

Meantime, Nazeer said the information he got was that the investigating officials have been changed. A plea for a special probe will be filed in the court, he said.

He was attacked on May 18 at Kayyath Road in Thalassery. Three in a bike hacked him on his hands, head and stomach while he was going home in his scooter. Nazeer had told police that Thalassery MLA A N Shamseer is behind the attack. However, the opposition alleged that the police had not registered his statement.