Dubai Millionaire Draw: Indian man from Oman win 1  million US dollar

An Indian man based in Oman has won 1 million US dollar at the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

Raghu Krishnamurthy an Indian man based in Oman has become the 143 Indian to win this draw which gives 1 million US dollar to the winner. Raghu is unaware of his fortune, reported a UAE daily. His ticket 0891 in Series 301 has given him this big fortune.

The Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire draw is launched in 1999. It offers winners US dollar 1 million.

After the draw and announcement of the winner, the presentation for the previous winner of the draw took place. The previous winner was Keralite named Ratheesh Kumar Raveendrannai. The 40-year-old Ratheesh Kumar based Dubai won in Series 300 with ticket no. 1608.

Two other Indians has prized with BMW motorcycles. Srinivas Kriram, won a BMW R NineT Racer, while Maharoof Babu won a BMW R Ninet Urban/GS in Series 368.