Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband industrialist Bharat Takhtani has blessed with a baby girl again. They welcomed their second child on 10th June.

Both the couple informed this through their Instagram page. “Thank you so much for the love and blessings,” Esha wrote on Instagram. The newborn girl is named as Miraya Takhtani.

Esha and Bharat have a daughter, Radhya Takhtani who was born on 20th October 2017. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in June 2012, after dating for many years.

Esha Deol the former Bollywood actress is the daughter of BJP MP and Bollywood actress Hema Malini and actor Dharmendra.