Heavy Rain and Cyclone Vayu ; IMD issues alert

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that, “Cyclone Vayu likely to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph during mid-night of 12th June 2019.” Interestingly, the name of this cyclone was suggested by India.

The World Meteorological Organisation has a detailed procedure of naming the cyclone. The Northern Indian Ocean Names are given by eight nations. India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan and Thailand send names of tropical cyclones. This rotating list decides the name of the emerging cyclones.

According to the list, the cyclone has been named Vayu, suggested by India. The lists will wind up with Cyclone Amphan, whenever it comes.