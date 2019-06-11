‘Pinarayi released post-mortem report, not progress report’, says BJP leader B.Gopalakrishnan

Those who claimed to make everything right has brought the post-mortem report of their work mocked BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan.

He accused that the Pinarayi government has destroyed every sector in Kerala within 3 years of rule and the report is its post mortem report. Pinarayi hasn’t fulfilled any of his promises and he killed many through the flood caused by the negligence of authority. His victims included 18 farmers, Public sector institutions including KSRTC. He neglected unemployment and made the youth helpless. He destroyed nature and earth accused Gopalakrishnan.