Salary will be donated among the poor: Declares BJP MP

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has announced that her whole salary will be donated among the poor and those in need of money.

Last day Pargya hit the headlines of media by taking responsibility of a poor girl child’s medical treatment. Pragya Singh who reached the hospital for her regular medical check-up has found the poor girl infected with japan encephalitis. The girl has needed an injection worth Rs.7000 and it has to be continued for eight days. The poor family cannot afford this. Knowing this Pragya has declared that she will bear all the expenses for the medical treatment of that child.

Pragya Singh Thakur has won from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat by defeating the veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh.