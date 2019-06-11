World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup for three weeks

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for three months due to thumb fracture.

Dhawan, hero of India’s win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. He looked in considerable pain but despite that carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. The southpaw, however, didn’t come to the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

Afetr the match Dhawan had to undergo precautionary tests, including x-ray, which confirmed the fracture. Follwoing the result, Physio Patrick Farhart took the call. This is a big blow to team India ahead of their next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.