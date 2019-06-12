Latest NewsIndia

Five CRPF men martyred in a  terrorist attack

Jun 12, 2019, 11:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

Five CRPF men including two ASI rank officers were martyred in a terrorist attack. The shocking incident occurred in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir this evening. One terrorist was killed in the retaliatory action by the security forces.

Al Umar Mujahideen outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack took place in the afternoon when motorcycle-borne terrorists fired at a CRPF patrol party at Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, killing one personnel on the spot. Six other security personnel including one Station House Officer were injured in the incident.

 Details of Anantnag martyrs
1. ASI Ramesh Kumar, resident of Jhajjar, Haryana
2. ASI Nirod Sarma, resident of Nalbari, Assam
3. CT Satendra Kumar resident of Muzaffarnagar UP
4. CT Mahesh Kr Kushwaha,resident of Gazipur UP
5. CT Sandeep Yadav, resident of Dewas MP

Details of Injured undergoing treatment in 92 Base Hospital:
1. HC Rajender Ingle
2. CT premchand Kaushik
3. CT Kedarnath Ojha

Tags

Related Articles

Divorced Actress High on Drugs Spotted with 11-year younger BF on Pool: Pics

Jul 2, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

Rahul’s body language resembles Gabbar Singh’s, says Union minister

Nov 17, 2017, 08:42 pm IST

Pak Hindu lawmaker Vankwani meets Sushma,appeals for peace

Feb 24, 2019, 07:46 am IST

Manithi collectives’ withdrawal: Social Media trolls police and government

Dec 23, 2018, 05:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close