West Bengal turning into ‘Mini Pakistan’ under Mamata’s rule,says JDU

Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday said that the state was turning into “mini Pakistan”.

Expressing concern over political clashes in the state, JD(U) spokesman Ajay Alok said, “What is happening in West Bengal is a matter of grave concern. I have been saying this for long.”

He further said that Banerjee should take some action to prevent her state from degenerating into a mini Pakistan, news agency PTI reported.

“Her thanksgiving cannot make us forget that Biharis are being assaulted in West Bengal and forced to leave the state,” he added.

West Bengal has, of late, been witnessing a surge in incidents of violence, especially after the Lok Sabha elections in which the Trinamool Congress faced a crushing defeat.

On Saturday, one TMC worker and two BJP workers were killed during clashes in North 24 Parganas’ Sandeshkhali. Both parties blamed each other for the alleged murder while claiming that many of their supporters have gone missing after the violence. Besides North 24 Parganas, several other districts including Howrah, Cooch Behar and West Burdwan were marred by violence.

Earlier today, West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and said that “there has been a complete breakdown of state machinery and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation, the same will go out of hands.”

Asserting that there was complete anarchy and chaos across the state, Roy alleged that the political violence in the state was being carried out by the TMC workers at the behest of the West Bengal CM.