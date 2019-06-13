CinemaLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

A promise made done; Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 2,100 Bihar farmers

Jun 13, 2019, 08:55 am IST
The Bollywood enigma Amitab Bachan has asserted that he helped pay off outstanding loans of more than two thousand farmers from Bihar.

The report was shared on his personal blog to share the news.

It was reported that MR. Bachan called some of his farmers to his residence and donated the amount.

“A promise made done. The farmers from Bihar who had outstanding loans, picked 2,100 of them, and paid off their amount with an OTS with the bank. Called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek,” he wrote on his blog.

