Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals her affair

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Amir Khan has confirmed that she is in love. And she has also revealed the name of her boyfriend.

Ira Khan has made it clear that she is in an affair with Mishaal Kripalani. Mishal is a music composer.

In a recent, ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Ira was asked about her relationship status. Answering to the same, she replied with a picture in which she is hugging Mishaal and tagged him as well. Isn’t it interesting?

Ira Khan is the younger daughter of Amir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutt.